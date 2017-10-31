Girls Swimming: Red Wing ninth at Big Nine championship

Faribault and Rochester Mayo split the Big Nine title with 376 points apiece. Rochester Century (278), Northfield (267) and Mankato West (159.5) rounded out the top five.

The field was tight as Red Wing missed taking eighth from Winona by half a point and seventh from Owatonna by seven-and-a-half.

Cecelia De Jong had the Wingers' top finish, placing second in the 100-yard butterfly at 59.89 seconds. She was one of two swimmers to break a minute, and was bested by Faribault's Gesa Wilden by .16 seconds.

Sammy Kriese had another top-five finish for Red Wing with a fifth-place showing in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.51). Teegan Beyers finished the day with two top-10 times in the 50 freestyle (eighth, 26.05) and 100 freestyle (seventh, 56.84).

"We had a good showing at this year's conference meet. Many athletes saw time drops and personal records," said Red Wing head coach Mikayla Beuch. "The important thing is that we are competing in the same pool that we will be in again for our section. This helps us prepare because now we know what the walls are like and how the blocks feel and we can make changes and improvements to be even more prepared for our next meet."

Beuch continued, "The girls worked really hard (Saturday) and it is time for them to rest their bodies and prepare for their next step in our season."

The three-day Section 1A championship meet will begin on Nov. 8 with swim prelims, followed by dive prelims on Nov. 9 and finals on Nov. 10. All three days will take place at Rochester.