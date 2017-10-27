Volleyball: Red Wing advances with ease

Madisyn Lyons was Red Wing's top hitter with 12 kills to go along with eight digs. Aby Deming came up with five kills and three blocks, and Hannah Rodgers was a tough play on the service line with three aces. Vanessa Frazier added a team-high 12 digs with three aces, and Macy Koester facilitated things with 18 set assists.

For the Gophers, Kielan LaPlante had a team-high six kills, Grace Friederichs had 14 set assists, and Abi Hinckley led Chatfield with nine digs.

At 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Red Wing will face off with second-seeded St. Charles. The Saints advanced with a three-set win against La Crescent on Thursday.