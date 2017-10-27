Search
    Volleyball: Red Wing advances with ease

    By RE Sports Today at 2:40 p.m.
    Red Wing outside hitter Vanessa Frazier (right) goes up for a swing against Chatfield's Alanna Goetzinger during Thursday's Section 1AA-East quarterfinal game at Sonju Gymnasium. The Wingers advanced with a three-set victory. Joe Brown / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 2
    Red Wing's Macy Koester (8) and the rest of the Winger volleyball team celebrate after scoring a point in the first set of Thursday's Section 1AA-East quarterfinal game against Chatfield at Sonju Gymnasium. Joe Brown / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 2

    The Red Wing volleyball team not only won on Thursday but dominated in its Section 1AA-East quarterfinal match as the third-seeded Wingers swept sixth-seeded Chatfield, 25-11, 25-14, 25-12.

    Madisyn Lyons was Red Wing's top hitter with 12 kills to go along with eight digs. Aby Deming came up with five kills and three blocks, and Hannah Rodgers was a tough play on the service line with three aces. Vanessa Frazier added a team-high 12 digs with three aces, and Macy Koester facilitated things with 18 set assists.

    For the Gophers, Kielan LaPlante had a team-high six kills, Grace Friederichs had 14 set assists, and Abi Hinckley led Chatfield with nine digs.

    At 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Red Wing will face off with second-seeded St. Charles. The Saints advanced with a three-set win against La Crescent on Thursday.

