Golf: Wingers rise up, claim 1AAA crown

Even as the team’s final player, Stephanie Herzog, walked off the green, Red Wing’s 11th straight trip to state was a formality.

“Our horses came to play today,” Mark said.

Four days after the team carded a 322, the Wingers closed out the Section 1AAA championship with a Day 2 score of 310 for a two-day score of 632, beating second-place Lakeville North by 51 strokes (683). Northfield was third with 686.

“Today was really good for everyone,” said sophomore Sophia Yoemans. “Sydney (Flack) was a big help at the four spot, and Leah (Herzog) shaved off five. Everyone improved, which is impressive since we played well before.”

And for Yoemans’ part, she set a section first by finishing the two-day tournament under par with a 71 on Day 1 and a 70 on Day 2 for a total of 141, securing medalist honors by six strokes over Stephanie.

“It wasn’t super nerve-wracking, I tried not to worry about the score,” said Yoemans, who had eight birdies over the two rounds compared to just five bogeys. “Just do good for the team, go shot-by-shot. I was sort of surprised, but not super surprised. … I was hitting the ball good enough, but my putting carried me over the two days.”

With a 73 on Monday, Stephanie put together a second-place score of 147, and Leah Herzog’s 80-75 put her in fifth place individually with a two-day round of 155. Lakeville North’s Megan Welch was third with 149, and Winona’s Lexi Partington placed fourth with 152.

“It was really fun, knowing everyone played better the second day. None of us are disappointed in our round, which is really nice,” Stephanie said. “It was just good that we all came together and ended up winning.”

After putting together a 97 on Day 1, Flack continued to anchor the Wingers’ team score with a 92.

“I was really happy to see Sydney come through for us,” Leah said. “This is a tough course. We were hoping we’d get some good scores and she really came through for our team.”

Emily Otteson finished the tournament with a 212 (105-107), and Ava Bremseth put together a 222 (104-118).

After taking third at state last year, Red Wing will return to Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids for the Class 3A state championship, which will take place on June 13-14.