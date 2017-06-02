Search
    Golf: Winger girls lead 1AAA field after Day 1

    By RE Sports Today at 12:30 p.m.

    The Red Wing girls' golf team's bid for an 11th straight state berth got off to a strong start Thursday as the Wingers hold a 16-stroke lead over the field after Day 1 of the Section 1AAA championship at Cannon Golf Club in Cannon Falls.

    Red Wing finished Day 1 with a team score of 322, followed by a 338 from Lakeville North and 344 from Northfield.

    Leading the charge was Sophia Yoemans, who shot the first under-par round of her career with a 71.

    “That was a very good round for her. She was under three at one point,” said Wingers head coach Mark Herzog.

    Behind Yoemans was Stephanie Herzog with a 74. Leah Herzog shot a 39 on the front nine en route to carding an 80, and Sydney Flack rounded out the team score with a 97. Emily Otteson and Ava Bremseth both shot 105s.

    Day 2 of the section championship will resume at 10 a.m. Monday back at Cannon Golf Club.

