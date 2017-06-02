Golf: Winger girls lead 1AAA field after Day 1

Red Wing finished Day 1 with a team score of 322, followed by a 338 from Lakeville North and 344 from Northfield.

Leading the charge was Sophia Yoemans, who shot the first under-par round of her career with a 71.

“That was a very good round for her. She was under three at one point,” said Wingers head coach Mark Herzog.

Behind Yoemans was Stephanie Herzog with a 74. Leah Herzog shot a 39 on the front nine en route to carding an 80, and Sydney Flack rounded out the team score with a 97. Emily Otteson and Ava Bremseth both shot 105s.

Day 2 of the section championship will resume at 10 a.m. Monday back at Cannon Golf Club.