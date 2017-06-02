Track: Lyons state-bound after Day 1 of 1AA championship

With field event finals taking place on Thursday, Lyons had second-place finishes in both the long jump (17 feet, 3.75 inches) and triple jump (36-7.5). Lyons will head to state for the second straight year after placing 13th in the triple jump a year ago.

Also in the field finals, Paige Patterson was third in both the triple jump (35-3.75) and sixth in the long jump (16-2.25). Carolyn Hanson went two feet over her seeding height in the pole vault with a personal-best height of 9-0, good for a tie for eighth. Then in the shot put, Abi Demming finished 10th in 33-8.25.

In a track final, the 3,200-meter run, Grace Johnson had a fourth-place finish for the Wingers with a time of 11 minutes, 28.20 seconds.

During track prelims Thursday, the Red Wing girls had three fourth-place finishes thanks to Emily Hart (400; 1:01.70), Elle Thorson (100 hurdles; 16.95) and Ella Scott (300 hurdles; 48.72). Taylor Heise will also compete in the 400 finals after finishing seventh (1:01.53), and Tyler McGrath is in the 200 finals with an eighth-place time (26.91).

For the Red Wing boys, Wyatt Weston was the lone runner to qualify for finals after getting the eighth seed in the 800 with a time of 2:01.10.

In the 3,200 finals, Tom Nemanich placed fourth with a time of 10:01.42. Then in the triple jump, Carson Nystuen placed seventh with a jump of 40-7 while teammate Daryl Pickett was 10th in 39.3.75.

The Section 1AA championship will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday back at Lakeville South High School.