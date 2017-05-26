As a team, the Winger girls placed fourth with a team score of 178.5, behind Mankato West (210), Northfield (200.5) and Rochester Century (196).

Grace Johnson was one of three Red Wing athletes to earn all-conference in two events after placing second in both the 1,600- (5 minutes, 17.65 seconds) and the 3,200-meter run (11:43.99). Paige Patterson won the triple jump (35 feet, 8.75 inches) and was all-Big Nine with a sixth-place long jump (16-6.25), and Madisyn Lyons had two all-conference nods after second place in the triple jump (35-7.5) and fifth in the long jump (16-11.25). Emily Hart was an all-conference performer after placing second in the 400 (59.10). Earning honorable mentions were Elle Thorson (third in 100 hurdles, 16.47), Ella Scott (fourth in 300 hurdles, 48.19) and the 4x200 relay team of Hart, Taylor Heise, Carolyn Hanson and Tyler McGrath (second, 1:47.88).

Boys

With four top-five finishes, the Red Wing boys' track and field team placed 10th as a team with 76.5 points.

Rochester Century took top honors with a score of 222, followed by Mankato West (207) and Mankato East (166).

The Wingers' top finish came via the 4x800, where the foursome of Weston Wyatt, Asa Beckner, Bryan Zucker and Tucker Wallin took first place with a time of 8:23.40.

Wyatt had a third-place finish in the 800 with a time of 2:02.75, and teammate Tom Nemanich was fourth in the 1,600 (4:38.11) and fifth in the 3,200 (10:15.27).

The Red Wing track and field team will compete next in the Section 1AA championship, with prelims on June 1 and finals on June 3. Both days will take place at Lakeville South High School.