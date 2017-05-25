Golf: Winger boys split Big Nine title

Coming into the day, the Wingers were a point up on the Scarlets in the regular-season standings. But with West winning Tuesday's finale with a 318, compared to Red Wing's 320, the two teams tied, therefore giving both teams a share of the Big Nine title.

“I thought we played OK. Nothing great. We played better the day before at Eastwood,” said Wingers head coach Nate Gale. “I thought the boys did OK considering the conditions.”

Leading the Wingers' efforts was Spencer Kronbeck with a 78, followed by a 79 from Cecil Belisle. Drew Bjorngaard came into the clubhouse with an 80, and Michael Stoffel completed the team score with an 83. Also competing for Red Wing was Luke Knudsen (85) and Mac DeSutter (86).

Owatonna's Andrew Wall was the meet's medalist with a round of 72.

Red Wing will get one more crack at Eastwood during the Section 1AA championship meet. The two-day tournament begins on May 31 and will conclude six days later on June 6.

“We'll try to figure out the last spot on our section team then get some practice in, work on our short game,” Gale said. “We've played Eastwood three times this year, so we'll just try to get them rested.”