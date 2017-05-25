Down 3-0 heading into the top of the fourth, Hailey Ehlers belted a solo home run to cut the gap to two. But the Winhawks were able to put up four runs in the bottom of the inning to put the game away for good. Red Wing would add two more runs in the top of the fifth.

The Wingers came up with three hits, with Justine Swenning and Natalie Boxrud each collecting a hit. Swenning took the loss after allowing eight runs on eight hits and three walks. Red Wing committed four errors in the game.

Winona's Ashton Hoeppner got the win, striking out 11 with one walk allowed.

Red Wing will try to stay alive in the double-elimination tournament when the Wingers play fifth-seeded Austin at 4 p.m. Thursday at Todd Park in Austin. The Packers fell into the loser's bracket after an 8-5 loss to fourth-seeded Kasson-Mantorville. The winner of the Red Wing/Austin game will play the loser of Winona/Kasson-Mantorville at 6 p.m. Thursday.