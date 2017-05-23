Search
    Golf: Red Wing boys win before Big Nine championship

    By RE Sports on May 23, 2017 at 12:35 p.m.

    In a final tune-up before the Big Nine Conference championship meet, the Red Wing boys’ golf team won a triangular against Rochester Mayo and John Marshall Monday at Eastwood Golf Club in Rochester.

    The Wingers shot a score of 308, followed by Mayo (333) and JM (336).

    Cecil Belisle secured medalist honors for Red Wing with a 72, holding off JM’s Nathan Meyer’s score of 75. Mac DeSutter came into the clubhouse with a 76 to finish in third place.

    Spencer Kronbeck carded a 78 and Drew Bjorngaard and Drew Siewert tied for the final spot in the team score after both shot 83s. Luke Knudsen closed out the team’s efforts with an 85.

    On Tuesday, Red Wing returns to Eastwood to compete in the conference championship.

