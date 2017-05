Red Wing catcher Hailey Ehlers throws to first base after a bunt during the Wingers' 6-3 loss to Austin on Friday. Kyle Stevens / RiverTown Multimedia

An early two-run lead did not hold for Red Wing in a 6-3 Big Nine Conference loss to Austin on Friday.

Marissa Kelly and Natalie Boxrud each had two hits for the Wingers, with Hailey Ehlers and Kelly scoring runs. Abby Boxrud walked twice and stole a base in the loss.