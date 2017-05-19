Softball: Wingers fall on the road

The Wingers’ lone run came in the third inning on a solo home run from Hailey Ehlers. Teammate Haddie Furlong finished 3-for-3 in the batter’s box as the two accounted for all four of Red Wing’s hits. Justine Swenning was pegged with the loss, giving up nine hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

The Wingers (2-17, 1-13 Big Nine) wraps up the regular season Friday at home versus Austin before Section 1AAA seeding takes place Saturday.