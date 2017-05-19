Golf: Red Wing conquers Mankato

“That quad always tends to be very closely contested and not well-played for us,” said Wingers boys’ golf coach Nate Gale. “We always seem to struggle there.”

Red Wing closed out the day with a team score of 323, followed by Mankato West (326), Winona (329) and Mankato East (332).

Pacing the Wingers was Cecil Belisle with a round of 75, followed by Luke Knutsen (81), Mac DeSutter (82) and Drew Bjorngaard (84). Drew Siewert (85) and Spencer Kronbeck (87) also competed for Red Wing.

Mankato East’s Carson Haley was the medalist with a 69.

Red Wing’s next two meets are at Eastwood Golf Club in Rochester, with a triangular against Rochester Mayo and John Marshall on Monday, followed by the Big Nine Conference boys’ championship meet on Tuesday.

Girls

Red Wing first in Mankato

With three scores at 75 or lower, the Red Wing girls’ golf team shot a team score of 311 to win a Big Nine Conference quadrangular Tuesday at North Links Golf Course in Mankato.

Stephanie Herzog was the medalist with a round of 73. Sophia Yoemans was second with 74, and Leah Herzog third with 75. Sydney Flack completed the team score with a round of 89.

On Monday, the Wingers will host Albert Lea and Northfield for a conference triangular at Mississippi National Golf Links. Then on Tuesday, Red Wing returns to MNGL for the Big Nine Conference girls’ championship meet.