Baseball: Wingers split with Mayo

Teddy Tauer went the distance in the first game, giving the Wingers seven innings on the mound with one earned run coming on four hits and four walks while striking out six. Seth Morem had three RBI for Red Wing.

The nightcap was not as kind to the Wingers' starter, Kyle Hawe, who lasted just 3 1/3 innings before seven runs (two earned) on nine hits and five walks resulted in a bullpen appearance from Grant Rolen. Rolen got the loss, allowing eight runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks. Red Wing had seven errors in the game.

Zach Harding and Morem each had three RBI for the Wingers in Game 2.

Red Wing (11-7) close the regular season on Monday with a doubleheader at home against Rochester John Marshall.