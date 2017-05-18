Softball: Ranked Winona beats Red Wing

Ashton Hoeppner struck out nine in the Winhawks' win while giving up just one hit, to Meg Grove in the fourth inning.

Justine Swenning was charged with the loss after 11 Winona hits and two walks allowed with no strikeouts.

Looking for its first win since April 11, Red Wing (2-16, 1-12 Big Nine) head to Rochester Mayo on Thursday before wrapping up the regular season Friday at home versus Austin.