Baseball: Wingers clinch rain-shortened win

Scoreless through three innings, the Winhawks struck first as Daniel Rohde led the top of the fourth off with a single. With two outs, Zach Schmit drove Rohde home from second base with a double to left field.

The Wingers evened the score in the bottom of the fourth. After a walk, a stolen base and a wild pitch, Tyler DeFore reached third base, eventually reaching home on a grounder from Seth Cushing.

Then in the bottom of the fifth, Teddy Lillico led the frame off with a double to left-center. With a Zach Harding walk and a sacrifice bunt from Seth Yeatman, Brodie Smith secured the Red Wing win with a sacrifice fly that brought Lillico home.

While Red Wing got just three hits – from DeFore, Teddy Tauer and Lillico – Ben Domagala's efforts on the mound kept Winona at bay. Domagala got the win after striking out two with five hits and one walk allowed.

The Wingers (10-6, 7-2 Big Nine) heads to Rochester Mayo for a doubleheader on Tuesday.