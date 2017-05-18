Baseball: Wingers clinch rain-shortened win
Rain cut the game down to just five innings, but the Red Wing baseball team was able to win its fourth straight game Tuesday with a 2-1 Big Nine Conference win against Winona at the Red Wing Athletic Field.
Scoreless through three innings, the Winhawks struck first as Daniel Rohde led the top of the fourth off with a single. With two outs, Zach Schmit drove Rohde home from second base with a double to left field.
The Wingers evened the score in the bottom of the fourth. After a walk, a stolen base and a wild pitch, Tyler DeFore reached third base, eventually reaching home on a grounder from Seth Cushing.
Then in the bottom of the fifth, Teddy Lillico led the frame off with a double to left-center. With a Zach Harding walk and a sacrifice bunt from Seth Yeatman, Brodie Smith secured the Red Wing win with a sacrifice fly that brought Lillico home.
While Red Wing got just three hits – from DeFore, Teddy Tauer and Lillico – Ben Domagala's efforts on the mound kept Winona at bay. Domagala got the win after striking out two with five hits and one walk allowed.
The Wingers (10-6, 7-2 Big Nine) heads to Rochester Mayo for a doubleheader on Tuesday.