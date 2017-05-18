Red Wing's activities director resigns

“John accepted a position in Wisconsin,” Anderson wrote in the email. “Even though he was here for only one year, he made some very good contributions. For example, he supported the recent Big 9 Music Festival, drafted a copy of an updated Activities Handbook, and made a concerted effort to attend events for teams and activities.”

Anderson also noted the position will be posted to the school's website in the coming days.

Miller was announced as activities director on July 28, 2016. Miller was last a teacher at Sherman Middle School in Madison, Wis., and his new job will be in Merrill, Wis. It's a return home for Miller and his family, which includes two children ages 1 and 3.

“Being close to family, you can't pick when the opportunity comes up,” Miller said Thursday afternoon. “When you have kids, and one of them gets an ear infection in the middle of the week and there's no one to help? Those are conversations you have, but when it happens for real, it's different. If this came in three or five years, then I'd still be here for five years. But when I can cut down a five-and-a-half hour drive to see family to 90 minutes, that's big.”

The new hire will be the second to hold the position since Matt Schultz left to become superintendent of Lanesboro Public Schools in 2016. That doesn't include Brad Ryan, who was offered the job 22 days before Miller, but pulled his name from consideration on July 15, three days before the School Board would have voted on his approval.