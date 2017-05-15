Baseball: Wingers drub Raiders, win third straight

“That was definitely a talk on the bus ride over about how we're going to respond from two straight games, including an emotional senior night on Friday,” said Red Wing head coach Paul Hartmann.

Hartmann was able to follow that statement up rather quickly.

“We squashed all that in the third inning.”

As pitcher Kyle Hawe held the Raiders to two hits on the afternoon, the Wingers went off for seven runs on six hits in the top of the third as part of a 10-1 Big Nine Conference victory.

“Everyone's seeing the ball really well and hitting it gap-to-gap, hitting through it and playing good baseball,” third baseman Seth Yeatman said after Red Wing won its third straight game while outscoring teams 28-6.

Red Wing and Northfield traded runs in the first inning as a Seth Morem RBI single put the Wingers on the board, followed by the Raiders tying things up with Ross Beumer scoring on a Nic Zabel single.

For the next five innings, Northfield could not touch Howe. The precision pitcher had three strikeouts and three walks while allowing just one more hit: A Greg Peltier one-out single in the bottom of the seventh.

“I threw a lot more changeups than I threw fastballs, started them off almost every at-bat with a changeup to throw them off,” Hawe said. “Then I didn't give them anything to hit. … I have a fantastic 'D.' I don't know if they've had an error when I've pitched.”

Hartmann added, “Kyle was Kyle. He kept the ball down, worked in and out with (catcher) Teddy Lillico and he kept them off-balance. Kyle knows he's the type of kid that needs to hit spots and work efficiently and let his defense work for him. He's been pretty darn consistent over the last couple weeks.”

With the Raiders' offense kept at bay, the Wingers ran roughshod with Beumer on the mound for Northfield. Yeatman led off with a walk, Brodie Smith followed with a double, and Tyler DeFore brought them both home with a double of his own. Seth Morem reached on a single, and Seth Cushing and Teddy Tauer belted back-to-back RBI singles. Then with two outs, Yeatman went up again and cracked a three-run double to right field before being thrown out trying to extend the play into a triple.

“It's a team game so everybody does what they can to get on base,” said Yeatman, who went 2-for-3 with a stolen base, three RBI and a pair of runs scored. “Then everybody has to do their job to get 'em home. And everyone did their job today. Brodie probably has the hottest bat in the Big Nine right now, and Ty and Morem are swinging the bats well.”

Morem reached home again in the fourth inning on a Northfield error, then Yeatman reached home on a double steal in the sixth to put Red Wing in double digits.

Smith was 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and a pair of runs and DeFore finished 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI and a run. Morem was 2-for-4 with two runs, an RBI and two stolen bases. Eight of the team's nine starters had hits in the game.

“Beumer's a good pitcher, too. These guys have seen him over the years in summer ball, VFW and Legion,” Hartmann said after Red Wing collected 12 hits. “We did an effective job of having good at-bats and fouling off pitches. And then he was getting away from the corners a little bit and centering the ball, and our guys were ready for it.”

The Wingers (9-6, 6-2 Big Nine) is at home Tuesday against Winona before playing a doubleheader at Rochester Mayo on Thursday.