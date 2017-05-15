Softball: Wingers battle at PEM, but go 0-2
Red Wing had a pair of games at the Plainview-Elgin-Millville Invitational on Saturday, and lost both games by a combined two runs. In the opener, the Wingers fell 3-2 to Dover-Eyota, and then dropped a 9-8 game to PEM.
Justine Swenning struck out two with no walks to take a hard-luck loss Game 1. Skyla Reed and Hailey Ehlers each doubled in a run for Red Wing, and Liz Illg finished 2-for-3.
In Game 2, the Wingers punched out 11 hits, with Natalie Boxrud leading the way by goinf 3-for-5. Ehlers had two RBI, and Meg Grove went 2-for-3 with three RBI. Swenning took over in relief of Reed and took her second loss of the day.