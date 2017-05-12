Golf: Winger boys second at five-team invite

It was a tougher day than what Red Wing is used to. But there was plenty of perspective in that statement.

“If 314 is as bad as it gets, we’re doing pretty good,” said Wingers head coach Nate Gale. “Overall we’re playing much more consistent as a team (compared to last year). We’ve gotten more good days overall where more than two guys have shot in the 70s, which we need against Lourdes and Lake City (at sections). We have to shoot in the low 300s if we want to get to state.”

Following Northfield and Red Wing were Park of Cottage Grove (326), Rochester Century (366) and Austin (383).

A day after shooting a team score of 304 at Mississippi National Golf Links, the Wingers’ scores went up as a whole, save for Cecil Belisle. The Wingers sophomore carded a 72 on Thursday, dropping two strokes from a day ago to win medalist honors. Northfield’s Nate Stevens was second with 73 while Century’s Johnny Schmitz and Northfield’s Casey Parker tied for third with 76s.

“Confidence and club selection was big today,” said Belisle, who shot two-under through the front nine. “Putting was there, too. I was hitting the ball well and got up and down. I did everything well.”

Spencer Kronbeck also shot below 80 on Thursday with a 77 for Red Wing. Michael Stoffel (82) and Caden Bergin (83) both moved up to the varsity and managed to aide in the team score.

“Caden’s been on JV for a while. He’s a senior so I thought this was a good chance to play varsity in his final home invite,” Gale said. “It was nice to get some varsity experience for Caden and Michael.”

Mac DeSutter shot an 87, and Drew Bjorngaard put together a round of 92 to finish off Red Wing’s efforts.

“We played OK. Not as good as (Wednesday) but not every day is going to be that good,” Gale said. “We didn’t hit as many good shots, that’s what it came down to. We got into more trouble off the tee and didn’t recover quite as well as we needed to.”

Wednesday

Red Wing wins home triangular

With all four of its scoring golfers shooting in the 70s, the Red Wing boys’ golf team cruised to victory on Wednesday at Mississippi National Golf Links.

The Wingers put together a score of 304, beating Rochester Century (336) and Owatonna (342).

Cecil Belisle was the medalist after shooting a 74 while teammate Mac DeSutter tied with Century’s Johnny Schmitz with a score of 75. Completing the Wingers’ team score was Spencer Kronbeck (77) and Drew Bjorngaard (78). Luke Knutsen (81) and Drew Siewert (83) also competed for Red Wing.