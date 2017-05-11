Boys Tennis: Wingers lose to Winona, Schaeffer Academy
The Red Wing boys' tennis team picked up wins at No. 4 singles and No. 1 doubles in a 5-2 Big Nine Conference loss at Winona on Tuesday.
In the final singles spot, the Wingers' Lincoln Bryan went three sets with the Winhawks' Lance Halberg, winning the final two sets for a 2-6, 6-4, 10-7 victory.
Then at the top doubles spot, the duo of Ben Schaffer and Logan Johnson defeated Erik Zeller and Drew Johnson 6-4, 6-2.
On Saturday, Red Wing will play in the Big Nine Conference championship meet in Rochester.
Monday
Schaeffer Academy 6, Red Wing 1
Down in Rochester on Monday, Ben Schaffer notched the lone win for Red Wing in a 6-1 non-conference loss to Schaeffer Academy.
Schaffer, playing at No. 1 singles, avenged a first-set loss by winning the final two over Christopher O'Driscoll in a 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 victory.
At No. 2 singles, Aiden Coyle also went three sets, but the Lions' Mary Hagan came away with the 6-7, 6-4, 10-3 win.