Boys Tennis: Wingers lose to Winona, Schaeffer Academy

In the final singles spot, the Wingers' Lincoln Bryan went three sets with the Winhawks' Lance Halberg, winning the final two sets for a 2-6, 6-4, 10-7 victory.

Then at the top doubles spot, the duo of Ben Schaffer and Logan Johnson defeated Erik Zeller and Drew Johnson 6-4, 6-2.

On Saturday, Red Wing will play in the Big Nine Conference championship meet in Rochester.

Monday

Schaeffer Academy 6, Red Wing 1

Down in Rochester on Monday, Ben Schaffer notched the lone win for Red Wing in a 6-1 non-conference loss to Schaeffer Academy.

Schaffer, playing at No. 1 singles, avenged a first-set loss by winning the final two over Christopher O'Driscoll in a 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 victory.

At No. 2 singles, Aiden Coyle also went three sets, but the Lions' Mary Hagan came away with the 6-7, 6-4, 10-3 win.