Baseball: Century tops Red Wing in eight

Kyle Hawe did not allow a Panther to reach base until the fourth inning, and he stranded the bases loaded with one of his five strikeouts and a fly ball. In the fifth, Century would finally strike for a couple of runs, though both were unearned. Hawe would be pulled after the sixth, and would not factor in the decision.

The Wingers tied the game in the bottom of the fifth when Zach Harding and Brodie Smith drove in runs. After the Panthers made it 4-2 in the top of the seventh, Seth Morem and Seth Cushing came through with run-scoring singles to send the game to extras.

In the eighth, Century took advantage of an error and a walk to score three runs, giving Ben Domagala the loss.

Red Wing had just four hits in the game, though the Wingers did coax eight walks.

Red Wing (6-5) will close the season with eight games in 11 days, including a trip to Austin on Thursday.