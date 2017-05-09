The Wingers' team score of 316 bested Northfield's 319 and Albert Lea's 332.

Belisle carded first-place score of 73, followed by 80 from Drew Bjorngaard. Mac DeSutter came up with an 81, and Luke Knutsen wrapped up the team score with an 82. Spencer Kronbeck shot an 83, followed by a 90 from Drew Siewert.

On Wednesday, Red Wing will host a conference triangular with Owatonna and Rochester Century.