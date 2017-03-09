Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Boys Basketball: Byron ends Red Wing's season

    By RE Sports Today at 3:26 p.m.

    Kipp Adams and Jawon Terry combined for 31 points, but no other Winger managed more than five points in Red Wing's 68-42 Section 1AAA quarterfinal loss to Byron on Wednesday.

    Adams' 16 points were a team-high for the Wingers, with Terry contributing 15 points in the loss.

    The Bears had 13 steals compared to Red Wing's five.

    The Wingers trailed 37-22 at halftime, after hitting seven field goals in the first 18 minutes. In the second half, Red Wing hit six shots.

    The Wingers finish the season 7-20, and will graduate seven seniors.

    Explore related topics:sportswingersboys basketballWingers
    RE Sports

    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 

    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
    Advertisement