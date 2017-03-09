Boys Basketball: Byron ends Red Wing's season

Adams' 16 points were a team-high for the Wingers, with Terry contributing 15 points in the loss.

The Bears had 13 steals compared to Red Wing's five.

The Wingers trailed 37-22 at halftime, after hitting seven field goals in the first 18 minutes. In the second half, Red Wing hit six shots.

The Wingers finish the season 7-20, and will graduate seven seniors.