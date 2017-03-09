Boys Basketball: Byron ends Red Wing's season
Kipp Adams and Jawon Terry combined for 31 points, but no other Winger managed more than five points in Red Wing's 68-42 Section 1AAA quarterfinal loss to Byron on Wednesday.
Adams' 16 points were a team-high for the Wingers, with Terry contributing 15 points in the loss.
The Bears had 13 steals compared to Red Wing's five.
The Wingers trailed 37-22 at halftime, after hitting seven field goals in the first 18 minutes. In the second half, Red Wing hit six shots.
The Wingers finish the season 7-20, and will graduate seven seniors.