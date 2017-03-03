Boys Swimming: 200 medley relay, Meacham, Schaffer qualify for finals
All four of Red Wing's state-qualified swimmers will get a crack at the championship finals Saturday after the Class 1A preliminaries took place Friday afternoon at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
The Wingers' foursome of Ian Johnson, Ben Schaffer, William Meacham and Jayden Jech will all compete in the 200-yard medley relay championship finals after swimming a seventh-place time of 1 minute, 39.39 seconds. The top two seeds in the 200 medley relay finals – Orono and Breck/Blake – swam All-American consideration times of 1:34.51 and 1:35.04, respectively, in the prelims.
Then in the 100 butterfly prelims, Meacham hit an All-American consideration mark of 50.15 seconds, which has him as the No. 2 seed for Saturday's finals. Faribault's Paul Sadergaski is the top swimmer after prelims in the butterfly after a time of 50.10, .05 seconds faster than Meacham.
And in the 100 breaststroke, Schaffer will swim in the championship finals after a seventh-place time in the prelims. Schaffer hit the wall in 1:00.05, over two seconds better than his seeding time. Five swimmers were under a minute during the breaststroke prelims, led by Alexandria's Nic Chromey at 57.43.
Along with the butterfly, Meacham will swim in the consolation finals of the 200 individual medley after a time of 2:00.22, missing the championship finals by 1.32 seconds. The top seed in the consolation finals is St. Thomas Academy's Jack Foster at 1:59.61.
The Class 1A state swimming and diving championship meet will get underway at noon Saturday back at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.