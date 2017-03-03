The Wingers' foursome of Ian Johnson, Ben Schaffer, William Meacham and Jayden Jech will all compete in the 200-yard medley relay championship finals after swimming a seventh-place time of 1 minute, 39.39 seconds. The top two seeds in the 200 medley relay finals – Orono and Breck/Blake – swam All-American consideration times of 1:34.51 and 1:35.04, respectively, in the prelims.

Then in the 100 butterfly prelims, Meacham hit an All-American consideration mark of 50.15 seconds, which has him as the No. 2 seed for Saturday's finals. Faribault's Paul Sadergaski is the top swimmer after prelims in the butterfly after a time of 50.10, .05 seconds faster than Meacham.

And in the 100 breaststroke, Schaffer will swim in the championship finals after a seventh-place time in the prelims. Schaffer hit the wall in 1:00.05, over two seconds better than his seeding time. Five swimmers were under a minute during the breaststroke prelims, led by Alexandria's Nic Chromey at 57.43.

Along with the butterfly, Meacham will swim in the consolation finals of the 200 individual medley after a time of 2:00.22, missing the championship finals by 1.32 seconds. The top seed in the consolation finals is St. Thomas Academy's Jack Foster at 1:59.61.

The Class 1A state swimming and diving championship meet will get underway at noon Saturday back at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.