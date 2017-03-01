Boys Basketball: Wingers drop home finale to Northfield

The Wingers had three players in double digits with Seth Yeatman and Kipp Adams scoring 15 points apiece. Jawon Terry came up with 14 points, going 4 of 8 from 3-point range.

Shots falling was problematic on Tuesday as Red Wing shot 31 percent from the field (15 of 47), compared to 46 percent (23 of 49) for the visiting Raiders.

After dropping three straight, the Wingers (7-18, 5-16 Big Nine) wrap up the regular season on the road Friday against Big Nine foe and Section 1AAA opponent Winona.