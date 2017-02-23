Due to the projected snowstorm that will hit southeast Minnesota Thursday night and Friday, the Section 1A championship will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Rochester Rec Center.

In the 200 medley relay, the foursome of Ian Johnson, Schaffer, William Meacham and Jayden Jech took first in the prelims with a time of 1 minute, 40.67 seconds, which is below the state standard time of 1:44.20.

Then in the 100 breaststroke, Schaffer clinched the top seed with a time of 1:00.71, which is better than the state standard of 1:03.53 and 1.07 seconds better than second-seeded Grant Wolner of Winona.

In the 100 butterfly, Meacham will be the No. 2 seed and is three seconds better than the state standard after a time of 52.25 on Wednesday. Meacham (2:04.20) and Schaffer (2:06.84) are both under the state standard of 2:07.33 in the 200 individual medley while being seeded third and fifth, respectively. Johnson will head into the 100 backstroke as the fourth seed after a time of 59.09.

Jech (200 freestyle, ninth, 1:52.81; 500 freestyle, 11th, 5:15.13), Patrick Beech (500 freestyle, ninth, 5:12.23), Konner Brickey (100 freestyle, 13th, 52.76) and Abe De Jong (diving, 14th, 171.70 points) are also headed to Saturday's finals.

In the relays, the 400 freestyle relay of Jech, Brickey, Schaffer and Meacham is seeded seventh at 3:25.51, and the 200 freestyle relay of Jonas Hart, Brickey, Beech and Nicholas Nordenskjold is seeded eighth with a time of 1:38.07.