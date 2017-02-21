Tyler DeFore finished the game with three goals and an assist while Jackson Maroushek and Teddy Lillico both came up with a pair of goals and an assist apiece. Jack Nevitt got the team's final goal. Cam Blue tallied three assists in the victory.

Since the calendar flipped to 2017, the Wingers are 11-3-0, with eight of those wins coming against section opponents. In that span, Red Wing has outscored opponents 63-41.

Seeding for Section 1A was announced on Sunday, with 13th-ranked Northfield being awarded the top seed, followed by 15th-ranked Rochester Lourdes, Red Wing and Mankato West in the fourth spot.

After wrapping up second place in the Big Nine Conference, the Wingers (15-9-0, 11-4-0 Big Nine) will open the playoffs at 7 p.m. Thursday at Prairie Island Arena against the winner of Tuesday's game between 11th-seeded Faribault and sixth-seeded Albert Lea.