Gymnastics: Wingers, Pine Island compete in section meet

The Wingers got three top-10 performances, with Paige Patterson (9.325) tying for seventh on the vault, and Breck Bergin (9.150) coming in eighth.

On the floor exercise, Patterson (9.325) came in ninth while narrowly missing out in the all-around competition with an 11th-place score of 35.100, 0.225 behind 10th place.

The Panthers were led by Sawyer Gorman, who was third on the vault (9.550), sixth on the bars (8.625), sixth on the beam (8.975) and second on the floor (9.500). Gorman's 36.650 came in third in the all-around behind Austin's Jennifer Boyle (38.375) and Maddie Mullenbach (38.050).

Gorman and Pine Island's Jaci Newman qualified for state on the vault, and Gorman and Panther Brynn Olson qualified on the floor. Gorman will also compete in the all-around.

The state meet is Feb. 24-25 at the University of Minnesota Sports Pavilion.