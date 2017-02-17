Girls Basketball: Wingers knock off Owatonna

Morgan Zebro had a team-high 18 points for the Wingers, hitting 5 of 10 3-pointers while Tayzha Buck chipped in a dozen points with a 2-for-4 showing from behind the arc to go with nine rebounds and three assists. McKayla Muelken had eight points, four assists and four steals in the win.

Owatonna's Sydney Schultz led all scorers with 19 points.

Red Wing (16-7, 14-6) hosts Mankato West on Tuesday before wrapping up the regular season on the road at Byron on Thursday and at Rochester Mayo on Feb. 24.