Leading the charge was Tayzha Buck, who was 8 of 13 from the field, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range, for a game-high 22 points. She also had five rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. Lindsay Reps finished with 11points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals, and Morgan Zebro chipped in with 11 points and two steals.

Two Falcons – 25 (16) and 24 (11) – finished in double figures.

The Wingers (15-6, 13-5 Big Nine) plays in two straight home games this week, with Rochester Mayo on Thursday and Owatonna on Friday.