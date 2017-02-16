Boys Basketball: Red Wing returns home with a win

Back at Sonju Gymnasium for the first time since Jan. 26, Tauer hit three 3-pointers, including an outside bucket that put Red Wing ahead for good with 1 minute, 58 seconds to play as part of a 49-46 Big Nine Conference victory over Faribault.

“I'm really proud of Ted Tauer. I've said it since day one: The kid knows how to compete,” said Wingers head coach Drew Olinger. “He knows in big situations what he needs to do to be successful. We're going to continue to work with him on another aspect of his game, getting to the bucket, but he's done a real good job of hitting threes and playing solid defense.”

Spotting up in the right corner, Tauer hit his first two 3-pointers as part of a game-opening 9-0 run by Red Wing.

“It's really nice to get it going early in the game,” said Tauer, who finished with 11 points and three rebounds. “Gives you a lot of confidence. Everyone was moving the ball well and getting a lot of open looks. My teammates made it easy for me.”

A short-handed Falcons lineup was able to patch things up in the first half, eventually taking a 23-22 lead into halftime. Cody Ehlers paced Faribault with 17 points while Chase Ernste had 11 points and Joe Jackson with nine points off the bench.

“They did a really good job of slowing the game down,” Olinger said. “They knew with some of their studs out, the best thing for them was to work the ball inside. They caught us in a couple situations where we didn't get on a front or be there on help-side and (Faribault) was there for easy layups.”

After the break, Kipp Adams carried the load offensively for the Wingers, scoring 11 of his team-high 17 points in the final 18 minutes.

“We knew we would have to compete as hard as we could. We knew that if we were going to win that game, we were going to have to make shots,” said Adams, who also came up with four rebounds. “We shared the ball and we all played great.”

Following a Jawon Terry layup that put Red Wing's lead at 42-34 with 6:07 to play, it looked like the Wingers had finally pulled away. But, Faribault wouldn't concede the game, going on a 10-point run to go ahead 44-42 with 2:49 to play following a free throw from Ernste.

The Wingers worked the ball around on its next possession. Tauer found some space on the perimeter, and he was able to take the lead for good.

“I just got an open look. Nate (Carlson) passed it to me and no one came out right away so I figured why not?” Tauer said. “Throw it up, see what happens.”

In the last 1:05, Adams was 4-for-4 from the free-throw line, keeping the score in Red Wing's favor for the rest of the contest.

“It's just another free throw. I probably shoot a hundred every day before school,” said Adams after hitting a pair of free throws with 39.4 seconds to go. “I just slowed down, made these for my teammates and win the game for us.”

Olinger added, “Kipp really deserves it. Kipp played well. Kipp played confident. He did a great job in leading this team. He limited his turnovers, he was strong with the basketball and knocked down the big free throws when he needed to.”

Red Wing (6-15, 5-13 Big Nine) has a Section 1AAA contest on Thursday, traveling to Stewartville.