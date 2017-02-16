Boys Swimming: Red Wing ninth in Big Nine championship

Rochester Mayo was the conference champion with 430 points, followed by Winona (290), Mankato West (236.5), Rochester Century (231) and Rochester John Marshall (218).

The top finish from the Wingers on Saturday came from William Meacham in the 100-yard butterfly where he beat the previous conference record with a time of 51.56 seconds. Meacham finished runner-up to Faribault's Paul Sadergaski, who set a new Big Nine mark in 50.37.

Ben Schaffer placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.85) and sixth in the 200 individual medley (2:05.97) while Meacham was fifth in the 200 IM (2:05.17). Jayden Jech took ninth in the 500 freestyle in 5:15.94, and Abe De Jong was 10th in diving with a score of 255.50.

Red Wing's top relay came in the 200 medley as Ian Johnson, Schaffer, Meacham and Jech placed fourth in 1:42.34. The 400 freestyle relay of Jech, Konner Brickey, Schaffer and Meacham was fifth in 3:25.91.

The Wingers will now shift their focus to the Section 1A championship meet, which will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 22 with prelims, followed by the championship on Friday, Feb. 24.

Feb. 2

Rochester JM 97, Red Wing 87

In the final Big Nine Conference dual of the year, Rochester John Marshall got the better of Red Wing in a 97-87 victory on Feb. 2 at Twin Bluff Middle School.

Ben Schaffer picked up a pair of wins for the Wingers in the 50 freestyle (23.77) and 100 breaststroke (1:03.14) while Jayden Jech also won twice in the 200 freestyle (1:58.86) and 100 freestyle (52.39). William Meacham was the final member of the team to take a first-place finish, winning the 100 butterfly in 54.32.

The 200 medley relay of Ian Johnson, Schaffer, Meacham and Jech took first place in 1:45.47, and the 400 freestyle relay team of Jech, Konner Brickey, Schaffer and Meacham took top honors in 3:31.62.