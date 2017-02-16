Search
    Boys Hockey: Wingers comeback to top South St. Paul

    By RE Sports Today at 10:32 a.m.

    Spencer Kronbeck tied the game midway through the third period, and Tyler DeFore scored the game-winner three minutes later to give Red Wing a 4-3 road victory over South St. Paul on Tuesday.

    Kronbeck opened the scoring 9 minutes, 48 seconds into the second, but the Packers responded with a Matthew Gellerman goal at 12:43.

    South St. Paul's Adam Burke broke the tie at 5:01 of the third, but Kronbeck knotted it back up on assists from Nick Ramstad and Seth Cushing at 5:28.

    Gellerman made it 3-2 at 7:09, with Kronbeck completing the hat trick 39 seconds later on Cushing's third assist.

    DeFore closed the books at 10:48, unassisted, to get the Wingers the win.

    Zach Harding stopped 31 shots to pick up the victory in net.

    Red Wing (13-9) wrap up the regular season with a home game against Northfield on Thursday, and a trip to Faribault on Saturday.

