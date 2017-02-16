Boys Hockey: Wingers comeback to top South St. Paul

Kronbeck opened the scoring 9 minutes, 48 seconds into the second, but the Packers responded with a Matthew Gellerman goal at 12:43.

South St. Paul's Adam Burke broke the tie at 5:01 of the third, but Kronbeck knotted it back up on assists from Nick Ramstad and Seth Cushing at 5:28.

Gellerman made it 3-2 at 7:09, with Kronbeck completing the hat trick 39 seconds later on Cushing's third assist.

DeFore closed the books at 10:48, unassisted, to get the Wingers the win.

Zach Harding stopped 31 shots to pick up the victory in net.

Red Wing (13-9) wrap up the regular season with a home game against Northfield on Thursday, and a trip to Faribault on Saturday.