Boys Basketball: Wingers drop road trip finale

Sullivan led all scorers with 26 points, followed by 20 for Kubista. The Huskies led 34-19 at halftime, then scored 46 in the second half, compared to 34 for the Wingers.

Jawon Terry paced Red Wing with 12 points along with three steals. Teddy Tauer added 10 points and four rebounds, and Mac DeSutter came up with seven points off the bench.

Going 2-3 on their five-game road trip, the Wingers (5-15, 4-13 Big Nine) returns home Tuesday to face Faribault before heading to Stewartville Thursday.