Weather Forecast

Close

    Girls Hockey: Red Wing blows out Faribault, headed to section finals

    By Joe Brown on Feb 11, 2017 at 11:32 p.m.
    Red Wing's Elle Bryant (middle), Maria Haley (20) and Nicole Oberding (21) celebrate in front of the Wingers' student section after Bryant's third-period goal in Saturday's 8-0 Section 1A semifinal victory over Faribault at Prairie Island Arena. (Republican Eagle photo by Joe Brown)1 / 3
    Red Wing's Emily Hart (right) launches the puck at the net for a shot attempt during the second period of Saturday's Section 1A semifinal game against Faribault at Prairie Island Arena. (Republican Eagle photo by Joe Brown)2 / 3
    With hats flying on the ice, Red Wing's Taylor Heise (right) and Emily Hart celebrate after Heise's sixth goal of the game in the third period of Saturday's 8-0 win in the Section 1A semifinals against Faribault at Prairie Island Arena. (Republican Eagle photo by Joe Brown)3 / 3

    The top-seeded Red Wing girls' hockey team sprinted out of the gate in Saturday's Section 1A semifinal game and never looked back. 

    Led by a six-goal outing from junior standout Taylor Heise, the Wingers advanced to the section final with an 8-0 victory against fourth-seeded Faribault. 

    Heise had a hat trick by the end of the first period, starting with a power-play goal at the 9-minute, 52-second mark with an assist from Emily Hart. Then at 10:43, Heise scored again with assists from Solveig Roth and Hart, followed by an unassisted score at 14:56.

    The second period was more of the same, with Heise notching an unassisted goal at 4:17, followed by another tally at 11:12 with a helper from Hart.

    At 1:12 of the third, Elle Bryant added some firepower for the Wingers, scoring an even-strength goal with assists from Nicole Oberding and Sophie Schafer. Sixty-eight seconds later, Schafer put the puck in the net to make it 7-0 as Sophia DiNatale and Kendal Swanson were credited with assists on the play. 

    Then at 10:32, Heise put in her final score of the night on an unassisted goal. 

    A year after losing in the section semifinals to Owatonna, Red Wing came into Saturday's game with plenty to prove to itself, out-shooting the Falcons 22-4 in the opening period and 50-15 in the game. 

    With 15 saves, Tyler McGrath picked up her ninth shutout of the season.

    At 5 p.m. Thursday at All Seasons Center in Owatonna, Red Wing will face second-seeded Northfield for the section crown. In two previous meetings this year, the Wingers are 2-0 against the Raiders, with a 3-2 win on Dec. 1 in Northfield, followed by a 4-3 victory at home on Dec. 12. 

    For more on Saturday's victory, check republican-eagle.com later.

    Explore related topics:sportswingersgirls hockeyRed Wing
    Joe Brown

    Joe Brown is the sports editor for the Red Wing Republican Eagle. Previously, he worked at the Marshall Independent and the St. Cloud Times. For updates on local sports, follow Joe on Twitter at @RE_JBrown.

    JBrown@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
    Advertisement
    randomness