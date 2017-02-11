Heise had a hat trick by the end of the first period, starting with a power-play goal at the 9-minute, 52-second mark with an assist from Emily Hart. Then at 10:43, Heise scored again with assists from Solveig Roth and Hart, followed by an unassisted score at 14:56.

The second period was more of the same, with Heise notching an unassisted goal at 4:17, followed by another tally at 11:12 with a helper from Hart.

At 1:12 of the third, Elle Bryant added some firepower for the Wingers, scoring an even-strength goal with assists from Nicole Oberding and Sophie Schafer. Sixty-eight seconds later, Schafer put the puck in the net to make it 7-0 as Sophia DiNatale and Kendal Swanson were credited with assists on the play.

Then at 10:32, Heise put in her final score of the night on an unassisted goal.

A year after losing in the section semifinals to Owatonna, Red Wing came into Saturday's game with plenty to prove to itself, out-shooting the Falcons 22-4 in the opening period and 50-15 in the game.

With 15 saves, Tyler McGrath picked up her ninth shutout of the season.

At 5 p.m. Thursday at All Seasons Center in Owatonna, Red Wing will face second-seeded Northfield for the section crown. In two previous meetings this year, the Wingers are 2-0 against the Raiders, with a 3-2 win on Dec. 1 in Northfield, followed by a 4-3 victory at home on Dec. 12.

