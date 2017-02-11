Weather Forecast

    Gymnastics: Wingers fourth at Big Nine championship

    By Joe Brown on Feb 11, 2017 at 11:11 p.m.
    Red Wing senior Mackenzie Hughes performs her floor routine during Saturday's Big Nine Conference championship meet at Sonju Gymnasium. (Republican Eagle photo by Joe Brown)1 / 5
    Red Wing's Carolyn Hanson jumps to the high bar during her uneven bar routine Saturday at the Big Nine Conference championship at Sonju Gymnasium. (Republican Eagle photo by Joe Brown)2 / 5
    Red Wing's Paige Patterson tip-toes forward on the balance beam during Saturday's Big Nine Conference championship meet at Sonju Gymnasium. (Republican Eagle photo by Joe Brown)3 / 5
    Red Wing's Breck Bergin sticks a landing during her floor exercise routine in Saturday's Big Nine Conference championship meet at Sonju Gymnasium. (Republican Eagle photo by Joe Brown)4 / 5
    Red Wing's Amanda DeWall performs her balance beam routine near the end of Saturday's Big Nine Conference championship meet at Sonju Gymnasium. (Republican Eagle photo by Joe Brown)5 / 5

    A year after finishing seventh at the Big Nine Championship meet, the Red Wing gymnastics team vaulted its way up to fourth place in Saturday's meet at Sonju Gymnasium. 

    The Wingers finished with a team score of 132.800, bested only by Owatonna (146.450), Austin (145.700) and Mankato West (138.100). After Red Wing, Rochester Century (132.450), Northfield (130.975), Winona (130.125) and Rochester Mayo (125.825) rounded out the top eight. 

    Red Wing's top performer on the afternoon was freshman Breck Bergin, who finished with a 12th-place all-around score of 34.750. She had team-high scores in the vault (9.275) and uneven bars (7.750). The vault score put Bergin in a tie for seventh place while her balance beam score of 8.850 put Bergin in a four-way tie for eighth place. 

    Senior Mackenzie Irwin, who was the Wingers' lone All-Big Nine selection, had the team's best individual finish with a sixth-place score of 8.9 on the balance beam. In the floor exercise, Red Wing's top score belonged to Carolyn Hanson, who registered a score of 8.875. 

    Junior Paige Patterson was named all-conference honorable mention. Her best finish came in the vault, where she finished ninth with a score of 9.075.

    For more on Saturday's Big Nine championship, check republican-eagle.com later.

    Joe Brown

    Joe Brown is the sports editor for the Red Wing Republican Eagle. Previously, he worked at the Marshall Independent and the St. Cloud Times. For updates on local sports, follow Joe on Twitter at @RE_JBrown.

    JBrown@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
