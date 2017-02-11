Gymnastics: Wingers fourth at Big Nine championship

The Wingers finished with a team score of 132.800, bested only by Owatonna (146.450), Austin (145.700) and Mankato West (138.100). After Red Wing, Rochester Century (132.450), Northfield (130.975), Winona (130.125) and Rochester Mayo (125.825) rounded out the top eight.

Red Wing's top performer on the afternoon was freshman Breck Bergin, who finished with a 12th-place all-around score of 34.750. She had team-high scores in the vault (9.275) and uneven bars (7.750). The vault score put Bergin in a tie for seventh place while her balance beam score of 8.850 put Bergin in a four-way tie for eighth place.

Senior Mackenzie Irwin, who was the Wingers' lone All-Big Nine selection, had the team's best individual finish with a sixth-place score of 8.9 on the balance beam. In the floor exercise, Red Wing's top score belonged to Carolyn Hanson, who registered a score of 8.875.

Junior Paige Patterson was named all-conference honorable mention. Her best finish came in the vault, where she finished ninth with a score of 9.075.

