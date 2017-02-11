Boys Hockey: Red Wing clinches win over Austin

After falling behind 1-0 early in the first period after a Packers goal from Kaleb Ree, the Wingers took a 2-1 lead into intermission thanks to goals from Seth Cushing and Spencer Kronbeck. Nick Ramstad and Kronbeck had assists on Cushing's goal while Cushing and Cameron Benway had helpers for Kronbeck.

Early in the second, Red Wing extended the lead to 4-1. It started with Cam Blue, on a Tyler DeFore assist, at the 3-minute, 38-second mark. Then at 4:25, Cushing scored with passes coming from Teddy Lillico and Cam Blue. Austin responded midway through the second with a Brayden Merritt goal.

Near the end of the game, the Packers cut the deficit to one as Merritt scored his second goal. Austin put on the pressure, but the Wingers managed to get some insurance in the final minute with Cushing completing the hat trick with an empty-net goal at 16:28.

In net, Red Wing goaltender Zach Harding made 24 saves in the victory.

