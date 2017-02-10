Boys Basketball: Wingers top Albert Lea
Teddy Tauer had the hot hand for Red Wing on Friday, and it led to a Big Nine Conference victory over host Albert Lea, 67-38.
Tauer finished with a team-high 23 points on 9 of 13 shooting, adding four rebounds and three steals to his stat line. Kipp Adams was the only other Winger in double digits with 10 points, but nine other Red Wing players had at least two points.
Seth Yeatman led the Wingers with seven rebounds, and also had a team-leading four steals.
Red Wing (5-14, 4-12 Big Nine) finishes its five-game road trip on Saturday at Owatonna before returning home to face Faribault on Tuesday.