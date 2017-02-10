Boys Hockey: Wingers crush Winona

Eight different Wingers scored against the Winhawks, with Spencer Kronbeck's hat trick leading the way. Josh Partington, Cam Blue, Tyler DeFore, Jack Maroushek, Drew Siewert, Nick Ramstad and Logan Sammon each had a goal for Red Wing, with DeFore and Sammon totaling two points on the night.

Zach Harding stopped 14 shots to pick up the victory. Alex Benson made 31 saves in 40 chances before being pulled for Campbell Wilkins, who made stops on five of six shots.

Red Wing (11-9-0, 8-4-0 Big Nine) host Austin on Saturday before a three-game stretch next week to close out the regular season. On Tuesday, the Wingers will visit South St. Paul and will return home to play Northfield on Thursday. On Saturday, Feb. 18, Red Wing will head to Faribault ahead of the Section 1A tournament the next week.