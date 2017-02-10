So far, so good for Red Wing as the team went 2-1 in its first three-game week. The Wingers took a lost to Owatonna Monday, 67-54, before winning two straight against Austin on Tuesday, 55-36, and Thursday against Albert Lea, 70-41.

“Coming into this week, we were kind of intimidated,” sophomore guard Lindsay Reps said on Thursday. “We took some time off this past weekend and rested. And so far, we've come together and fought hard.”

A major key for Red Wing head coach Jesse Nelson is to use some of the games in this stretch as a way to prepare for other squads later down the line.

“Some of our conference teams do the same thing. For example, we prepped for Austin the same way as we did with Owatonna because both teams transition well,” Nelson said. “And at practice, the girls are buying into what we're telling them.”

A day after the Owatonna loss, the Wingers' defense had more success against Austin, limiting the Packers to 32 percent shooting and just one double-digit scorer in eighth-grader Elyse Hebrink, who had 13 points. Jumping out to a 35-24 halftime lead, Reps led Red Wing on Tuesday with 14 points along with four assists, three steals and three rebounds. Tayzha Buck came up with 12 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two assists, and Morgan Zebro added nine points on three 3-pointers. Hannah Rodgers had seven of the team's 12 points of the bench.

Facing another Section 1AAA opponent in Albert Lea on Thursday, the Wingers were launching 3-pointers successfully from the start, with eight of the team's 11 triples coming before halftime.

“We didn't want to settle for 3-pointers,” Nelson said. “The majority of them came on good possessions. We got the ball inside a little bit and were able to kick it out for open looks.”

Reps, who had a team-high 21 points with four 3-pointers while grabbing seven rebounds, added, “They came out in a zone for the first couple minutes, so we got some inside touches and we'd go out from there.”

Zebro and Kyli Nelson hit three 3-pointers each on Thursday, finishing with 14 and 13 points, respectively. McKayla “Bubba” Muelken added eight points, four assists and four steals, and Buck finished with seven assists and four rebounds in the victory.

For the visiting Tigers, Samantha Skarstad had a team-high 19 points, followed by 10 points each for Rachel Rehnelt and Turena Schultz.

After beating Albert Lea on Thursday, Red Wing is now 5-4 against section opponents. And after the back-to-back wins, the Wingers are getting a mental break before another three-game week.

“We're really excited. The team's going bowling tomorrow to celebrate,” Reps said.

Red Wing (14-6, 12-5 Big Nine) return to the court Tuesday at Faribault, followed by consecutive home games against Rochester Mayo Thursday and Owatonna Friday.