Led by Taylor Heise's hat trick, the Wingers took an 8-0 lead after the first period, then added three more goals in the second before Winona got the lone goal of the third.

Heise finished with two assists to total five points, with Maria Haley scoring three goals and adding an assist. Emily Hart also had a four-point game with a goal and three helpers. Margaret Grove, Elle Bryant and Eliza DiNatale all had two-point games for Red Wing. Tyler McGrath made 12 saves over two periods, with Hailey Ehlers stopping a pair of shots in the third.

The top-seeded Wingers host fourth-seeded Faribault on Saturday in the semifinals. The winner will face either second-seeded Northfield or third-seeded Owatonna.