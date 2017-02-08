Hunter Johnson capitalized on Red Wing penalties to put Mankato East up 2-0 after the first period. At the 6-minute, 28-second mark, Johnson scored the first of his goals off an assist from Nick Salzle. Then at 13:52, Johnson added another goal, with helpers coming from Salzle and Bailey Marshall.

Zach Harding and the Wingers' defense managed to keep the Cougars off the board for the rest of the game, with Harding coming up with 28 saves.

Red Wing found its own special teams success in the second period, starting with a power-play goal from Seth Cushing at 7:15, with an assist from Tyler DeFore. Fifty-eight seconds later, DeFore tallied his own power-play goal to tie the game, with assists coming via Cushing and Teddy Lillico.

Cushing scored the game-winning goal at 10:06 of the third period for his team-leading 28th goal. DeFore had an assist on the play. Then with Mankato East pulling the goalie, DeFore put the game away for good at 15:16 with an assist credited to Cushing. DeFore now has 18 goals on the season.

On Thursday, Red Wing (10-9-0, 7-4-0 Big Nine) will head to Winona for the Battle of the Barge Rope.