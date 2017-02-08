Boys Basketball: Packers pull away from Wingers

Kipp Adams and Jawon Terry tied for Red Wing's lead in points with 14, with Adams also hauling in a team-high five rebounds. Terry was 4 of 6 from 3-point range, with the team going 9 of 19 from behind the arc. Seth Yeatman also finished in double digits with 10 points.

Austin (18-1, 14-1 Big Nine) has won nine straight while Red Wing (4-14, 3-12 Big Nine) have lost eight of its last nine.

The Wingers will try to get back on track Friday at Albert Lea before wrapping up their five-game road trip Saturday at Owatonna.