Girls Hockey: Wingers win Big Nine with victory over Winona

Nicole Oberding put the Wingers up 1-0 in the first, on assists from Heise and Emily Hart. Heise followed with two unassisted goals in the second, with her third coming an a feed from Oberding. Heise assisted Kendal Swanson in the third for the game's final score.

Red Wing (16-5-4, 11-0-2 Big Nine) will host the Winhawks (1-21-2, 0-13-2) on Wednesday in the first round of the Section 1A tournament.