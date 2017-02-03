Search
    Girls Basketball: Wingers stay on a roll, down Mankato East

    By RE Sports on Feb 3, 2017 at 8:58 p.m.

    A combined 32 points from Morgan Zebro and Lindsay Reps led Red Wing to a 59-36 victory over Big Nine Conference host Mankato East on Friday.

    Both Zebro and Reps scored 16 points, with Zebro hitting four 3-pointers, and Reps coming through with three steals. Kyli Nelson also had three steals to go with six points. Hanna Rodgers had a team-high six rebounds, and Tayzha Buck dished out seven assists.

    Natalie Schisel's 13 points led the Cougars, who were held to 12 first-half points.

    Red Wing (12-5, 10-4 Big Nine) visits Owatonna on Monday, and hosts Austin on Tuesday.

    RE Sports

    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 

    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
