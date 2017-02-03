Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Late Tuesday: Wingers fall to John Marshall

    By RE Sports on Feb 3, 2017 at 7:48 p.m.

    The best team in the Big Nine Conference was no match for Red Wing on Tuesday as Matthew Hurt and Rochester John Marshall took down the Wingers, 75-49.

    Hurt had 30 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks, with Dedoch Chan adding 14 points and Ray Adams 11 points and 10 boards.

    Red Wing was led by Kipp Adams' 18 points and four rebounds. Nathan Carlson had 11 points in the loss.

    The Wingers (4-13, 3-11 Big Nine) play the middle of a five-game road trip on Tuesday at Austin.

    Explore related topics:sportswingersboys basketballWingers
    RE Sports

    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 

    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
    Advertisement