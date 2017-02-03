Boys Hockey: Lourdes hammers Red Wing

Seth Cushing scored both goals for Red Wing, with both coming in the first 6 minutes, 17 seconds of the third period. Teddy Lillico picked up an assist on the first Cushing goal, with Jack Maroushek and Tyler DeFore getting credit on the second.

Montana Streit and Duell Buck both had a pair of goals for the Eagles, with Streit adding four assists for a six-point game.

Red Wing (9-9-0) hosts Big Nine Conference foe Mankato East on Tuesday for another pivotal section game.