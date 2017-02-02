Girls Hockey: Wingers whip Albert lea

Taylor Heise scored the first three goals in the game, including once in the first period, and twice in the second period. Gabby Magill also had a second-period goal with Sophia DiNatale adding one in the third. Nicole Oberding finished with three assists in the win.

Tyler McGrath was challenged just nine times, but stopped every shot she saw while Maddie Schneider made 33 saves in the loss.

Red Wing 14-5-4, 9-0-2 Big Nine) heads to Makato East on Thursday, and then to Winona on Saturday to close out the regular season.