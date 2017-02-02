Search
    Boys Hockey: Wingers overcome Albert Lea

    By RE Sports on Feb 2, 2017 at 4:23 p.m.

    Albert Lea used two power-play goals in the second period to take the lead, but Red Wing stormed back with three in the third to win the Big Nine Conference tilt, 4-3.

    Seth Cushing scored unassisted 9 minutes, 48 seconds into the first, giving the Wingers a 1-0 advantage.

    Austin Dulitz and Cole Wentzel made it 2-1 in favor of the Tigers in the first 6:12 of the second.

    Cushing would tie the game at 4:10 of the third on an assist from Tyler DeFore, but Mitchell Evans pushed Albert Lea back in front at 8:44.

    Barrent Blaney evened the score at 11:27 on a feed from Mack Maroushek before Cushing scored again unassisted at 12:08 to give Red Wing the win.

    Zach Harding made 26 saves in the victory, with counterpart Benjamin Witham also stopping 26 shots.

    Red Wing (9-8-0) heads to Rochester to face Lourdes on Thursday.

