Girls Basketball: Balanced Wingers throttle JM

Heads were down. Shoulders were slumped. So instead of coaching up the Xs and Os during halftime, Wingers head coach Jesse Nelson preached body language in hopes of elevating the squad.

“We've gotten off to pretty good starts every game this year and so now we don't get off to a good start, how do we respond,” Nelson said. “It was good we were able to put things back together.”

With four players finishing in double figures, led by Morgan Zebro's 26 points, Red Wing worked through its early troubles to cruise to a 78-58 win at Sonju Gymnasium.

“We hung our heads for a little bit. Things weren't going well and we were pouting and feeling sorry for ourselves,” Jesse said. “But things got put together and we had our foot on the accelerator the rest of the game.”

After falling behind 16-11, the Wingers went on a 16-5 run, with Zebro scoring 10 points in that span, including two of her six 3-pointers. Zebro scored 18 of her points before halftime.

“They have a really good defense, so I was just trying to get open and screens really helped me,” said Zebro, who was 10 of 19 from the field to go with four rebounds, two assists and two steals. “I tried to hide away from them and get open on the other side (for 3-pointers).”

Leading 35-30 at the break, the Wingers built a 43-36 advantage before pulling away for good with 11 straight points for a 54-36 lead. In that span, Kyli Nelson led things off with a 3-pointer, followed by four points each for Tayzha Buck and McKayla “Bubba” Muelken.

Buck finished with 17 points, six rebounds and five assists while Muelken capped off the evening with 11 points and three assists. Lindsay Reps also finished in double digits with 11 points and four rebounds, and Kyli had nine points off the bench.

“That's why I love this team so much. No one is selfish and everyone contributes, especially tonight,” Muelken said. “It's just fun to see all our team chemistry come together.”

Zebro added, “I'm really proud of this team. Tayzha was getting a lot of good shots. Lindsay took it in, too. I love finding Kyli open just to see a little freshman making them. It gets everyone hyped. And then Bubba, when she makes it in the lane, I don't know how she gets by all those big posts and somehow gets the layup up.”

And, the defense held up its end by holding the Rockets to 30 percent shooting. JM's top scorer, Rachael Ojeikhodion, had 15 points in the first half but was held to just three in the final 18 minutes.

“We got our hands on a lot of tipped passes, deflections and loose balls,” Jesse said. “I think that was the difference in the second half.”

Winners of six of its last seven, the Wingers (11-5, 9-4 Big Nine) travels to Mankato East on Friday.